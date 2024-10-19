Gururgam: Two held for job scam, duping victims pan-India

A man and a woman were arrested by Gurugram Police from DLF Phase-III U-block for allegedly duping several people by promising them jobs in a pharmaceutical firm, said officers on Saturday. The suspects, identified as Divya Shrivastava, 24, from Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, and Prasoon Tiwari, 31, from Siwan, Bihar, were arrested on Thursday, they added. Before moving to Gurugram, the duo had been based in Ambala, Punjab, said police. (File Photo)

According to Priyanshu Dewan, assistant commissioner of police (cybercrime), the duo had scammed at least six victims from different states, collecting substantial sums of money. “Preliminary investigations reveal that they cheated victims in desperate need of jobs,” Dewan said.

Inspector Naveen Kumar, station house officer of cyber crime (east), said that the suspects’ location was traced through the surveillance system of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. “They had been in Gurugram for barely three days and had already defrauded two victims from Himachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh of over ₹1 lakh,” Kumar added.

Before moving to Gurugram, the duo had been based in Ambala, Punjab. Tiwari had previously been arrested by Punjab police in a similar case a few months ago, police said.

The suspects targeted individuals who had posted about job requirements online, promising them employment and asking them to deposit money into their bank accounts. “They would then withdraw the money after duping the victims,” Kumar added.

Police seized ₹1.02 lakh in cash, a debit card, a mobile phone, and a SIM card used in the crime. An FIR has been registered against the suspects under Sections 318(4) (cheating) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Cyber Crime Police Station (east).