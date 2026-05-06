Gururgam: Sec 29 traders blame garbage, sewage woes for biz slowdown

Poor road conditions, overflowing sewage and rampant garbage dumping in Sector 29, one of the city’s key commercial and entertainment hubs, have begun to hurt business, with traders on Tuesday warning of declining footfall and loss of the area’s appeal.

Traders said overflowing sewage and dumping on vacant plots are affecting customer turnout, especially on weekends. (HT)

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To raise the issue, a deputation of the Sector 29 market RWA met with Anupama Malik, HSVP estate officer two, at her office and submitted a memorandum seeking urgent improvements.

Sector 29 HSVP market, home to several restaurants, bars, pubs and hotels, typically sees heavy footfall, especially during evenings and weekends, locals said. Located adjacent to Leisure Valley Park, one of the city’s largest parks, the area has long been a major leisure destination, they added.

Amit Thakran, a business owner who owns a shop cum office (SCO) in the market, said traders have been flagging issues for years. “The condition of the roads and parking is very bad, and people have slowly started to look for alternatives to spend their weekends. We were once a destination where people came to enjoy, but now people have started to avoid the area,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He added that the sewage network is inadequate and frequently overflows. “The sewage system is dysfunctional and needs upgradation. During the monsoon, the entire sector, including the market, gets deluged by stormwater. There is a need to prevent waterlogging in this prime commercial sector,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that the sewage network is inadequate and frequently overflows. “The sewage system is dysfunctional and needs upgradation. During the monsoon, the entire sector, including the market, gets deluged by stormwater. There is a need to prevent waterlogging in this prime commercial sector,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Another business owner, requesting anonymity, said vacant plots have turned into dumping grounds. Thousands of tonnes of construction waste and other garbage have been dumped in vacant plots. This has had a very negative impact on the entire sector. Our business has started to suffer,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another business owner, requesting anonymity, said vacant plots have turned into dumping grounds. Thousands of tonnes of construction waste and other garbage have been dumped in vacant plots. This has had a very negative impact on the entire sector. Our business has started to suffer,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The market association said HSVP has begun relaying roads, but work needs to be expedited and all parking areas resurfaced. “Our meeting with HSVP officials was positive, and they even sent a team later to assess the condition of the market,” said Thakran. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The market association said HSVP has begun relaying roads, but work needs to be expedited and all parking areas resurfaced. “Our meeting with HSVP officials was positive, and they even sent a team later to assess the condition of the market,” said Thakran. {{/usCountry}}

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A senior HSVP official said improving infrastructure in the sector is a priority, adding that road recarpeting has begun and footpaths will also be constructed.

In response, Malik said, “A tender for the cleaning and maintenance of the sector would be floated shortly.” She also directed the market association to follow solid waste management norms and asked shopkeepers to voluntarily remove encroachments ahead of an enforcement drive.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhishek Behl ...Read More Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city. Read Less

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