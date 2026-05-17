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Gzb opts for quick repair, holds 100-cr drainage plan

A ₹100-crore drainage redevelopment project in Ghaziabad is on hold; a ₹9.5-crore repair project begins amid local concerns over waterlogging.

Published on: May 17, 2026 03:44 am IST
By Peeyush Khandelwal
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Ghaziabad: A 100-crore detailed project report for drainage redevelopment along the Loni stretch of the Delhi-Saharanpur Road has been put on hold for now and a 9.5-crore drainage repair project has been initiated, officials said.

HT has earlier reported the challenges motorists face using the Delhi-Saharanpur Road during monsoon. (HT)

The decision to pursue a smaller drainage project has sparked opposition from local residents, as the area struggles with waterlogging during the monsoon. However, officials said the smaller project was required to boost flood preparedness before the monsoon arrives.

The Delhi-Saharanpur Road, which passes through Loni, connects motorists from Delhi and Ghaziabad to western Uttar Pradesh.

Local residents said the road was constructed in 2019 for about 17 crore; however, it crumbled within months as it lacked a well-laid drainage system. Residents added that following several complaints, the UP government approved redevelopment of the same road in December 2025 for about 32 crore, and the UP Public Works Department is currently carrying out the work.

However, a 5.5-km drainage system could not be constructed on each side of the road. Therefore, the UP Jal Nigam’s Construction And Design Services (C&DS) wing was tasked with preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for this.

HT on September 7, 2025, reported the challenges motorists face using this road during monsoon.

Loni MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar did not respond to calls for a comment.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Peeyush Khandelwal

Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

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