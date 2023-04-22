Burnt body found at farm in Manesar

Gurugram: The half-burnt torso of a woman was found in the fields of Kukrola village in Manesar on Friday. The woman’s limbs were cut off and missing along with the upper part of the neck, said police.

Police said they received information around 11am after which a team was sent to the spot and started searching for the severed parts of the body. The identity of the woman could not be ascertained and an FIR was registered against unknown suspects at Manesar police station Friday late evening.

According to the police, Umed Singh, a resident of Kukrola village, informed them that he owns eight acres of land towards Pachgaon Chowk to Kasan village where two rooms have also been built on the field.

“My neighbour informed me that smoke was coming out of the room. As soon as I reached the spot, I was shocked to find a half burnt torso lying in the room,” he said.

On Singh’s complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (hiding evidence) of the IPC at Manesar police station.

“It has come to fore that the woman was murdered somewhere else and an attempt has been made to burn her body here. A case has been registered and teams are engaged to find the remaining body parts,” said inspector Satyender Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Manesar police station.

