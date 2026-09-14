The Haryana government has issued a policy directive allowing qualified doctors to set up nursing homes on both owned and leased residential plots in licensed private residential colonies, officials said.

Haryana allows doctors to set up nursing homes in private residential colonies

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The policy aims to prevent unregulated spread of nursing homes in private colonies and bring regulated healthcare facilities closer to residents, officials added.

A senior DTCP official said the permission to set up the facility will be given only to qualified doctors registered with the Indian Medical Association (IMA). In case of a leased property, the permission will remain co-terminus with the validity of the lease, he added.

According to the directive issued by the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on September 9, the nursing homes must strictly adhere to certain norms regarding planning, healthcare and environment.

The policy prescribes a minimum plot size of 350 square yards in hyper and high-potential zones, while plots of at least 250 square yards will be eligible in medium and low-potential zones. The nursing home must be located along a sector or master road, and only four such facilities will be allowed in one sector.

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{{^usCountry}} The policy clarifies that only the licensed colonies where internal services have been laid and the developer has obtained a completion/part-completion certificate will qualify for the scheme. The floor area ratio (FAR) norms, building setback, and height will be decided according to the Haryana Building Code 2017, it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The policy clarifies that only the licensed colonies where internal services have been laid and the developer has obtained a completion/part-completion certificate will qualify for the scheme. The floor area ratio (FAR) norms, building setback, and height will be decided according to the Haryana Building Code 2017, it added. {{/usCountry}}

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To reduce congestion, the policy also mandates a parking facility on the plot.The basement may be used only for clinic, x-ray and laboratory purposes, it states.

The conversion charges for such properties have been fixed at ₹10,000 per square yard in the hyper zone, ₹8,000 per square yard in the high-potential zone, ₹6,000 per square yard in the medium zone, and ₹4,000 per square yard for the low-intensity zone.

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The policy also mandates the facility’s registration with the state pollution board and requires it to ensure safe waste disposal.

It further clarifies that other than diagnostic facilities, no other commercial activities should be carried out at the facility. Pharmacies must be accessible only to the facility’s patients.These nursing homes will be subject to regular inspections by the health department.