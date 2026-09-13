Haryana approves 47-acre Sector 33 land transfer for Gurugram metro depot

The Haryana government earlier this week approved the transfer of 47 acres of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) land in Sector 33 for construction of a depot for the over ₹10,000-crore Gurugram metro project, a senior government official aware of the matter said.

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The approval, given by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, comes after Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL), which is executing the project to connect Millennium City Centre with Cyber Hub in a loop, sought the land from HSVP.

The transfer will be on a permanent basis at a nominal monthly rent of ₹1 per square metre, which is expected to work out to around ₹1.90 lakh, the official said. The rent will apply for the entire tenure of the transfer, the official said. Under the approved terms, HSVP will also be allotted adequate floor space in the proposed Metro Bhawan on the depot land, with half of the building remaining under HSVP ownership.

GMRL is also seeking around 14,000 square metres in Islampur village for the depot. Some of the land has structures and is privately owned. The land is being negotiated through the metro land purchase committee under the newly formed Gurugram metro land purchase policy, which provides owners 25% above market rates.

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{{^usCountry}} “Some of the owners have given their consent, and some are still negotiating along the metro corridor,” a Gurugram land acquisition department official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Some of the owners have given their consent, and some are still negotiating along the metro corridor,” a Gurugram land acquisition department official said. {{/usCountry}}

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GMRL floated the depot construction tender on June 16 and opened technical bids on August 5. Six companies applied.

A GMRL spokesperson said the tender process was in its final stages. “We are also working to get the private land for the construction depot,” he said.