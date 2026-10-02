Haryana approves elevated road from Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk

The Haryana government has approved the construction of an elevated road between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) tasked with executing the project, officials said on Thursday.

Fresh DPR to be prepared for 2.25-km stretch

The corridor currently carries around 70,000-80,000 vehicles daily and faces severe congestion during peak hours, officials said. (Ht Archive)

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GMDA will now appoint a consultant to prepare a fresh detailed project report (DPR) for the 2.25km stretch. The project had earlier been proposed for execution by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

“An elevated road will be constructed from Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk. A detailed project report for the project will be prepared afresh and a consultancy firm will be appointed within the next few days,” said a senior GMDA official.

The decision was discussed at a meeting on Thursday chaired by GMDA chief executive officer PC Meena and attended by chief engineer Praveen Chaudhary and NHAI officials.

Also read: GMDA plans Iffco Chowk revamp, explores flyover or underpass at Sikanderpur

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{{^usCountry}} During the meeting, NHAI officials said shifting of water supply lines, sewer lines and stormwater drains along the stretch was yet to be completed, while relocation of high-tension power lines was underway. A new power substation is also being constructed in Sector 37 to facilitate relocation of an existing substation in Sector 10. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the meeting, NHAI officials said shifting of water supply lines, sewer lines and stormwater drains along the stretch was yet to be completed, while relocation of high-tension power lines was underway. A new power substation is also being constructed in Sector 37 to facilitate relocation of an existing substation in Sector 10. {{/usCountry}}

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A senior NHAI official present at the meeting said the authority was informed that GMDA would execute the elevated road project.

Also read: NHAI completes DPR for proposed elevated MG Road corridor till Andheria Mor

NHAI had proposed ₹ 181-crore elevated section

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Around three months ago, NHAI had submitted a proposal to GMDA for construction of an elevated section on the 2.25km stretch at an estimated cost of ₹181 crore. The proposal envisaged a three-lane elevated road, with a three-lane main carriageway and three-lane service roads on either side at ground level.

GMDA subsequently forwarded the proposal to the Haryana government for approval. Officials said the state government has now decided that GMDA will take up the project and prepare a fresh DPR.

Earlier this month, Meena had said approval for the project was expected shortly from the state government.

Officials said the elevated road is expected to improve connectivity between Dwarka Expressway and the Delhi-Jaipur highway and reduce congestion on the heavily used corridor.

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Also read: ‘Depletion of ground water’: Situation of groundwater grim in Gurugram, needs immediate attention, says HC

Heavy traffic adds pressure on existing road

The road is currently in poor condition and carries around 70,000 to 80,000 vehicles daily, with congestion particularly severe during peak hours, officials said.

NHAI has meanwhile floated an ₹81 lakh tender for repairs on the damaged stretch. The highway authority earlier said the repair work would include relaying portions of the road with bitumen and repairing damaged concrete sections.