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Haryana cabinet clears draft clerical services bill

Addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting, Nayab Singh Saini said the draft Haryana Clerical Services Recruitment and Conditions of Service Bill, 2026 has been approved

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 11:34 am IST
By Leena Dhankhar
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The Haryana cabinet, chaired by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Wednesday approved the convening of a one-day special session of the state assembly on April 27, during which the Haryana Clerical Services Bill, 2026, will be introduced.

Nayab Singh Saini said the draft Haryana Clerical Services Recruitment and Conditions of Service Bill, 2026 has been approved. (@NayabSainiBJP)

Addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting, Saini said the draft Haryana Clerical Services Recruitment and Conditions of Service Bill, 2026 has been approved. The proposed legislation aims to streamline recruitment and promotion policies for clerical posts in the state.

One of the key provisions of the draft bill is an increase in the promotion quota for Group D employees to clerical posts—from the existing 20% to 30%. The cabinet also agreed to frame necessary rules to facilitate promotions of common cadre Group D employees who have completed more than five years of service and are now eligible for elevation to clerk positions.

In addition, the draft mandates a 5% ex gratia quota, which will be incorporated into the recruitment framework.

The chief minister said that women voters will respond strongly to such politics in the future.

Key policy push

Officials said the upcoming special session will focus on key legislative business, with the clerical services bill expected to be a major agenda item. The move is being seen as part of broader efforts by the state government to address long-pending service and recruitment issues within the administrative system.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Leena Dhankhar

Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.

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