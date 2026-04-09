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Haryana CM reviews functioning of Samadhan camps; directs prompt, effective grievance redressal

Haryana CM reviews functioning of Samadhan camps; directs prompt, effective grievance redressal

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 06:22 pm IST
PTI |
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Chandigarh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday conducted a detailed review of the progress of 'Samadhan Shivirs' being organised across the state to address citizens' grievances.

Haryana CM reviews functioning of Samadhan camps; directs prompt, effective grievance redressal

Attending the review meeting via video conferencing, the chief minister heard complaints by people from various districts and instructed officials to ensure prompt and effective resolution.

Samadhan camps are organised every Monday and Thursday in the offices of deputy commissioners and sub-divisional magistrates across all districts. Complaints that can be resolved on the spot are addressed immediately, while resolution of remaining cases is ensured within a week or two, officials said.

Since the campaign's launch on June 10, 2024, around 1.5 lakh complaints have been received across the state, out of which approximately 78 per cent have been resolved, an official statement said.

In Thursday's meeting, the chief minister spoke directly with citizens from various districts, heard their issues, and directed officials to prioritise and resolve pending cases at the earliest, the statement said.

The chief minister reiterated the state government's goal to ensure time-bound, transparent, and effective resolution of citizens' grievances, asserting that any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.

Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Arun Kumar Gupta; Director, Women and Child Development Department, Priyanka Soni; OSD to Chief Minister, B B Bharti, and other officers were present during the meeting.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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