Haryana CM suspends cop for laxity in investigating corruption

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday took strong cognizance of the cheating a person on pretext of appointment in Group-D job in the Central Government and directed to suspend the then SHO, who was probing the matter, for laxity on his part.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khattar ordered while presiding over the district grievance redressal committee at the Swatantrata Senani Zilla Parishad Hall in Gurugram.

During this, CM also ordered to take action against the Deputy District Attorney appointed in Gurugram Commissioner of Police office for giving wrong opinion to the police in this matter. The Deputy District Attorney of the Police Commissioner’s Office had given opinion that this prime facia appeared to be a civil matter of giving and taking money instead of a corruption case.

In this meeting, 19 complaints or problems were placed before him, out of which after hearing all the parties to the dispute, he redressed 16 complaints on the spot.

Khattar said that they have established such a system in the state, in which no person can get a job by paying money. “Our government is working towards giving corruption free governance to the people. In this case, the accused person has a history of doing fraud in the past, so the police will take action against him. This complaint was made by a resident of Sohna in which he had alleged that he had paid Rs.3.5 lakh to the accused person. The then SHO at Sohna Police Station had shown laxity in handling the case and had told it to be a case of mutual money transaction saying that there is no evidence of money transaction between the complainant and the suspect,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said it was found that Satinder , sub-inspector has shown gross negligence and carelessness in handling complaint of Anil Kumar of Sohna. “He has been placed under suspension with immediate effect and transferred to Police Lines, Gurugram. A case under sections 406,420,506,120B of Indian Penal Code has been registered on Sunday at Sadar Sohna against three suspects, involved in the case of cheating on the pretext of providing employment in PM Office,” said Kala Ramachandran, commissioner of police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON