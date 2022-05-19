Haryana government plans Dubai roundtable for Global City project

Gurugram: The Haryana government plans to hold a roundtable in Dubai with top developers to invest in the Global City project. The meet will also provide an opportunity to learn best practices used to develop projects such as Dubai’s Business Bay.

Business Bay is a financial district with corporate high-rise buildings, residential projects, hotels, and offices of leading global companies.

According to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Global City will be developed as the central business district of the entire national capital region (NCR). The CM made this announcement after holding the third-round table conference in Gurugram on Wednesday.

Khattar said that the government and its agencies are taking inputs from developers and suggestions regarding what should be the components of the Global City.

“We are consulting with and seeking suggestions from large and small developers regarding infrastructure, size of plots, land use pattern and other requirements,” he said.

The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) will develop this project on 1000 acres of land, located across Sectors 36, 36B and 37B, in three phases.

“This will be one of the largest projects of its kind in the country ,and we plan to involve top developers, planners and designers. We will also hold a similar meeting with developers in Dubai,” Khattar said, adding the expertise of an international designer and architect will be sought.

The state government plans to develop this city as a mixed land-use township, with a focus on quality city-centric living. It will be developed as a hub for the service industry, where spaces will be available for residential, commercial, healthcare, education and other projects, the chief minister informed.

The government has also allowed a floor area ratio between 300 to 350 in this zone, and land has already been acquired for the project.

The Global City will have its own sewage and waste management system, with the ability to segregate solid waste. It will only send residual waste to landfills. The government will also develop a heliport in this city.

Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said that inputs from local and international developers and investors will be factored in to ensure the development of a sustainable, growth-oriented, futuristic city.

Senior government officials who attended the roundtable include DS Dhesi, chief principal secretary, V Umashankar, principal secretary, Vijayender Kumar, principal secretary, industries department, and Sunil Sharma, chief coordinator, HSIIDC.

“Inputs and suggestions from industry leaders will be included in the final development plan, and work will commence in September,” said Vikas Gupta, managing director, HSIIDC.

A developer, present at Wednesday’s roundtable, said that the government has been asked to involve a banker or a consortium of banks to ease financing. A single window clearance system for the project has also been requested to avoid delays in project approvals.

“The industry also wants the government to develop sound infrastructure inside the Global City, as it will be crucial for its success. It can be on the lines of IMT Manesar, where infrastructure was developed before the industry came in ,” he said.

Prominent developers present at the meeting included Devender Singh from DLF NCR, Amit Diwan from Hines NCR, Rajat Johar from RMZ Bengaluru, Dharmender Bhandari from Bestech, SK Syal from Bharti Realty, Ishtiyaq Ahmad from Godrej Properties, Basant Bansal from M3M, Harender Nagar from Paras Buildtech, Rohtash Goyal from Omaxe Developers and Kalyan Banerjee from Emaar India.

