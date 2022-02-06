Haryana Govt allows 100 percent attendance in offices, larger gatherings allowed

Gurugram: The Haryana government on Saturday eased restrictions under the Surakshit Haryana Mahamari alert and allowed all government and private offices to operate with full strength.

The order issued by chief secretary of Haryana, Sanjeev Kaushal, also allowed gatherings with more than 100 people and opening of entertainment parks and business-to-business (B2B) exhibitions with certain conditions. According to the latest order, the guidelines will remain in force till February 15. All other restrictions, such as night curfew, will remain in place.

According to the order, all government and private offices are allowed to function with full capacity with adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour. Gatherings of more than 100 people are allowed with prior permission of deputy commissioner concerned. All entertainment parks and B2B exhibitions are allowed to open at 50% capacity and have to follow Covid safety norms, said the order.

A spokesperson from the district administration said the restrictions are being relaxed due to a drop in Covid-19 cases but all establishments must follow appropriate Covid safety protocol strictly.

On January 26, the government had extended the timing of shopping malls and markets by an hour and allowed them to remain open till 7pm.

Last week, the government also allowed in-person lessons for vaccinated students from classes 10 to 12 in institutions across Haryana.

Cinema halls and multiplexes, bars, restaurants, gyms and spas will continue to operate at 50% capacity.

