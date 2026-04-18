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Haryana Govt's anti-encroachment campaign begins from Gurugram

Haryana Govt's anti-encroachment campaign begins from Gurugram

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 10:19 pm IST
PTI |
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Gurugram, Acting on directions issued after the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed the "Stilt plus four floors" policy, the Haryana Government on Saturday launched an anti-encroachment campaign across urban areas, beginning with Gurugram.

Haryana Govt's anti-encroachment campaign begins from Gurugram

According to an official statement, the large-scale and time-bound drive formally commenced from DLF Phase-1, where eight teams of the Town and Country Planning Department carried out simultaneous demolition drives across multiple licensed colonies.

On the very first day, authorities cleared hundreds of illegal constructions and temporary structures, reclaiming roads, parks and other public spaces from encroachments.

DTP Amit Madholia monitored the drive, under whose supervision all teams functioned. The teams, led by ATPs and Planning Assistants, executed coordinated action across key residential sectors.

"The drive will continue in a phased manner across all licensed colonies in Gurugram. Residents have once again been urged to remove encroachments voluntarily, failing which strict action will follow as per norms", Madholia said.

According to the directives issued on April 16 by Additional Chief Secretary Anurag Agarwal, all departments must ensure the removal of encroachments from Right of Way areas and strict compliance with "S plus four norms". A detailed compliance report is to be submitted by April 22.

In South City-1, teams cleared guard rooms, labour quarters, illegal gates and tin sheds, ensuring obstruction-free roads.

Palam Vihar also saw the removal of illegal boundary walls, fencing and guard structures, while colonies including Sushant Lok-3, Rosewood City, RD City, Malibu Town and Suncity also witnessed the drive.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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