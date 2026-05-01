Nuh , Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh on Friday held a comprehensive review meeting with administrative officials and officers from the education, health, and police departments here.

Haryana Guv calls for holistic development; strengthening education, health and law and order in Nuh

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The meeting focused on key developmental and public welfare issues, with the governor emphasising the need for concrete and coordinated efforts to ensure the district's holistic development.

The governor stated that the primary objective of the administration should be to ensure prompt, transparent, and sensitive redressal of public grievances.

He directed that every citizen approaching the administration must be given a fair hearing and a satisfactory resolution, thereby strengthening public trust in governance.

He also instructed officials to carry out regular field-level monitoring and ensure accurate assessment of the ground realities of ongoing projects.

Highlighting the need to strengthen infrastructure, he called for further improvement in government offices, healthcare services, and educational institutions.

According to an official statement, the governor urged officials and staff to maintain a positive work environment and establish effective communication with the public.

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{{^usCountry}} Placing special emphasis on the education sector, Ghosh stressed the importance of ensuring quality education, adequate availability of teachers, and the development of proficiency in English and contemporary subjects among students. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Placing special emphasis on the education sector, Ghosh stressed the importance of ensuring quality education, adequate availability of teachers, and the development of proficiency in English and contemporary subjects among students. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Expressing concern over the rising dropout rate, he directed that it should be addressed on a priority basis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Expressing concern over the rising dropout rate, he directed that it should be addressed on a priority basis. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also underscored the need to create better opportunities for rural youth to pursue higher education and prepare for competitive examinations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also underscored the need to create better opportunities for rural youth to pursue higher education and prepare for competitive examinations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also emphasised the importance of promoting women's education and enhancing their participation across various sectors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also emphasised the importance of promoting women's education and enhancing their participation across various sectors. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the context of healthcare, the governor emphasised the need to expand hospital infrastructure, ensure the availability of doctors and medical staff, and further strengthen emergency services. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the context of healthcare, the governor emphasised the need to expand hospital infrastructure, ensure the availability of doctors and medical staff, and further strengthen emergency services. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Commending the efforts of police and health departments, he said both are playing a crucial role in the district's development. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Commending the efforts of police and health departments, he said both are playing a crucial role in the district's development. {{/usCountry}}

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To maintain a strong law and order framework, he directed police officials to uphold peace, stability and public confidence.

Highlighting the importance of developing the IT sector, educational hubs, and sports infrastructure to boost employment opportunities for youth, the governor observed that skill development and job creation can provide a new direction to the district's younger population.

He expressed confidence that coordinated efforts would propel Nuh to new heights of development.

During the meeting, the deputy commissioner and other officials presented detailed updates on ongoing schemes and initiatives in the district. Academicians and subject experts also shared their suggestions, which the governor acknowledged positively and directed expeditious implementation.

Earlier, the governor inaugurated the renovated auditorium on the second floor of the Mini Secretariat.

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Upon his arrival in Nuh, he was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour by a police contingent at the Circuit House and was warmly received by senior district administration officials.

The governor also visited Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School in Nuh city and PM-SHRI Government Senior Secondary School in Ferozepur Namak village.

During the visit, he reviewed key facilities at both institutions, including academic infrastructure, drinking water, sanitation and electricity.

He also visited primary classrooms and interacted with students, encouraging them to study diligently and strive to become responsible citizens.

After his visit to the two schools, the governor, while addressing parents and students, emphasised that the holistic development of children is possible only when parents and teachers work together in a coordinated manner.

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He said education extends beyond textbooks and includes sports, health, discipline and moral values, all of which are essential for the all-round development of students.

Ghosh stressed the importance of strengthening basic infrastructure in schools, highlighting clean drinking water, proper sanitation and access to sports facilities as key priorities.

He said the government is making sustained efforts in this direction, with dedicated budgetary provisions to improve these amenities.

On the occasion, the governor also announced a grant of ₹10 lakh each for both schools to further enhance facilities for students.

Addressing the gathering, Ghosh urged parents to spend quality time with their children and pay attention not only to their academic progress but also to their behaviour and interests.

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He advised parents to avoid scolding children, emphasising that values and lessons should be imparted with love and affection.

Highlighting the pivotal role of teachers, Ghosh said educators are not merely providers of knowledge but also mentors and sources of inspiration.

He urged teachers to instil discipline, self-confidence, and a sense of patriotism among students.

The governor also visited the primary health centre at Ghasera to review healthcare arrangements.

During the visit, he inspected medical facilities, availability of medicines, cleanliness and the overall quality of services.

He said strengthening healthcare services in rural areas is a priority for the government, and there should be no negligence in this regard.

He also interacted with patients and their attendants to understand their concerns and directed officials to address them promptly.

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He reiterated that providing quality healthcare services to the public is a fundamental responsibility of the district administration and called for strict accountability.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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