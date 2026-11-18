Haryana orders land acquisition for Sohna civic works after HC intervention
The high court’s intervention followed petitions filed by two developers with projects in sectors 4 and 5, seeking directions to the state government to fulfil its statutory obligations to provide external infrastructure
The Haryana government has directed the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to initiate land acquisition proceedings for external development works in Sohna, following the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s intervention over delays in providing basic infrastructure in the urban estate, officials said.
The direction, issued on October 27 by the director general of the urban estates department, comes after the high court, in an October 5 order, directed HSVP, the department of town and country planning (DTCP) and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to submit an affidavit specifying timelines for land acquisition and construction of sector roads and other basic amenities.
Officials said the HSVP zonal administrator in Gurugram has been tasked with initiating the acquisition process and submitting a land requisition to the deputy commissioner concerned.
HSVP has also been directed to constitute a joint site inspection committee to survey the land, verify ownership records, prepare revenue maps and a detailed project report (DPR), and assess the financial and technical feasibility of the proposed acquisition.
The authority will also have to submit a proposal for a social impact assessment, to be conducted through the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC).
According to DTCP records, 114 licences have been granted to developers across 23 sectors of the Sohna urban estate under the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975. The department has collected ₹1,327.25 crore in external development charges (EDC) against these licences as of October 6, 2026. Sohna has 36 sectors in total.
The high court’s intervention followed petitions filed by two developers with projects in sectors 4 and 5, seeking directions to the state government to fulfil its statutory obligations to provide external infrastructure.
The pending works include construction of sector roads and laying of water supply, sewage and stormwater drainage pipelines in and around the licensed colonies.
Residents of newly occupied housing societies in Sohna have also repeatedly raised concerns over inadequate roads, water supply and drainage infrastructure despite the collection of substantial development charges.
“People are dependent on tankers and groundwater for drinking water. Societies are spending lakhs to buy water and dispose of used water. The roads are yet to be constructed, and people depend on revenue roads. There is an urgent need to build road infrastructure,” said Rohtash Bedi, a Sohna resident.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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