The Haryana government has directed the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to initiate land acquisition proceedings for external development works in Sohna, following the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s intervention over delays in providing basic infrastructure in the urban estate, officials said.

The direction, issued on October 27 by the director general of the urban estates department, comes after the high court, in an October 5 order, directed HSVP, the department of town and country planning (DTCP) and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to submit an affidavit specifying timelines for land acquisition and construction of sector roads and other basic amenities.

Officials said the HSVP zonal administrator in Gurugram has been tasked with initiating the acquisition process and submitting a land requisition to the deputy commissioner concerned.

HSVP has also been directed to constitute a joint site inspection committee to survey the land, verify ownership records, prepare revenue maps and a detailed project report (DPR), and assess the financial and technical feasibility of the proposed acquisition.

The authority will also have to submit a proposal for a social impact assessment, to be conducted through the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC).

According to DTCP records, 114 licences have been granted to developers across 23 sectors of the Sohna urban estate under the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975. The department has collected ₹1,327.25 crore in external development charges (EDC) against these licences as of October 6, 2026. Sohna has 36 sectors in total.

The high court’s intervention followed petitions filed by two developers with projects in sectors 4 and 5, seeking directions to the state government to fulfil its statutory obligations to provide external infrastructure.

The pending works include construction of sector roads and laying of water supply, sewage and stormwater drainage pipelines in and around the licensed colonies.

Residents of newly occupied housing societies in Sohna have also repeatedly raised concerns over inadequate roads, water supply and drainage infrastructure despite the collection of substantial development charges.

“People are dependent on tankers and groundwater for drinking water. Societies are spending lakhs to buy water and dispose of used water. The roads are yet to be constructed, and people depend on revenue roads. There is an urgent need to build road infrastructure,” said Rohtash Bedi, a Sohna resident.

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