Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Haryana records 1,246 new Covid-19 cases, 82 more deaths
gurugram news

Haryana records 1,246 new Covid-19 cases, 82 more deaths

The health department's daily bulletin said 10 of the new fatalities were from Hisar, nine from Gurugram and seven from Bhiwani district.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Haryana has a Covid recovery rate of 96.45 per cent.(File photo)

Haryana on Monday reported 82 coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the toll to 8,303, while 1,246 fresh infections pushed the infection count to 7,56,635, according to a bulletin.

The health department's daily bulletin said 10 of the new fatalities were from Hisar, nine from Gurugram and seven from Bhiwani district.

Hisar reported 100 new Covid-19 cases, Sirsa 118 while 112 fresh infections were registered in Gurugram.

The active case count stands at 18,580, while the number of recoveries has reached 7,29,752 in the state.

Haryana has a Covid recovery rate of 96.45 per cent.

The cumulative positivity rate was 8.39 per cent, the bulletin said. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
haryana coronavirus
TRENDING NEWS

Natasa Stankovic, Suniel Shetty react to Pandya brothers’ pic with their grandma

Cop feeds poori and sabji to elderly woman, picture goes viral

Chocolate-coated grasshoppers to mealworm salad, eatery serves insects as meals

Man’s sweet gesture for kids playing volleyball without net wins hearts. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World No Tobacco Day 2021
Mehul Choksi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP