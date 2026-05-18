Haryana reshuffles IPS officers, Sibash Kabiraj named Gurugram CP

The Haryana government on Sunday appointed senior IPS officer Sibash Kabiraj as the new Gurugram commissioner of police, replacing Vikas Arora, as part of a major administrative reshuffle involving senior police officers across the state.

Senior IPS officer Sibash Kabiraj. (X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to orders issued by the Haryana home department, Kabiraj, a 1999-batch IPS officer, was transferred from the post of commissioner of police, Panchkula, and given charge as Gurugram police commissioner.

Outgoing Gurugram police commissioner Vikas Arora has been posted as additional director general of police (ADGP) administration, Panchkula.

Sibash Kabiraj is considered an experienced field officer and has held several key positions in Haryana Police over the years. He has served in multiple senior policing and intelligence assignments, including as inspector general in different ranges and units. Known for his administrative and law-and-order experience, Kabiraj has previously handled policing responsibilities in urban districts and has also worked in specialised wings of Haryana Police.

The reshuffle comes at a time when Gurugram Police is facing increasing pressure over cybercrime, traffic congestion, law-and-order management, a rising urban population and security arrangements linked to rapid urbanisation and corporate expansion in the millennium city.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The state government also transferred senior IPS officer KK Rao, who was serving as additional director general of police (ADGP), Haryana, and posted him to RTC Bhondsi. Rao was earlier posted as ADGP, Hisar Range. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state government also transferred senior IPS officer KK Rao, who was serving as additional director general of police (ADGP), Haryana, and posted him to RTC Bhondsi. Rao was earlier posted as ADGP, Hisar Range. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Rao, a 1995-batch IPS officer, is widely known for his long policing experience in Haryana and Delhi. Over the years, he has handled several sensitive assignments and held important positions in crime investigation, law and order, railways and district policing. He had earlier served as Gurugram police commissioner and was credited with strengthening policing infrastructure and crime-control mechanisms in the district during his tenure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rao, a 1995-batch IPS officer, is widely known for his long policing experience in Haryana and Delhi. Over the years, he has handled several sensitive assignments and held important positions in crime investigation, law and order, railways and district policing. He had earlier served as Gurugram police commissioner and was credited with strengthening policing infrastructure and crime-control mechanisms in the district during his tenure. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As part of the reshuffle, the Haryana government transferred more than 20 IPS and HPS officers across the state. Among other key changes, senior IPS officer Charu Bali was appointed ADGP, Bhondsi Police Complex, Gurugram. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As part of the reshuffle, the Haryana government transferred more than 20 IPS and HPS officers across the state. Among other key changes, senior IPS officer Charu Bali was appointed ADGP, Bhondsi Police Complex, Gurugram. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The reshuffle is being seen as part of the state government’s broader administrative exercise aimed at reorganising senior police leadership across major districts and specialised units in Haryana.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar ...Read More Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON