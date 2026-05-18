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Haryana reshuffles IPS officers, Sibash Kabiraj named Gurugram CP

The reshuffle comes at a time when Gurugram Police is facing increasing pressure over cybercrime, traffic congestion, law-and-order management.

Published on: May 18, 2026 08:12 am IST
By Leena Dhankhar
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The Haryana government on Sunday appointed senior IPS officer Sibash Kabiraj as the new Gurugram commissioner of police, replacing Vikas Arora, as part of a major administrative reshuffle involving senior police officers across the state.

Senior IPS officer Sibash Kabiraj. (X)

According to orders issued by the Haryana home department, Kabiraj, a 1999-batch IPS officer, was transferred from the post of commissioner of police, Panchkula, and given charge as Gurugram police commissioner.

Outgoing Gurugram police commissioner Vikas Arora has been posted as additional director general of police (ADGP) administration, Panchkula.

Sibash Kabiraj is considered an experienced field officer and has held several key positions in Haryana Police over the years. He has served in multiple senior policing and intelligence assignments, including as inspector general in different ranges and units. Known for his administrative and law-and-order experience, Kabiraj has previously handled policing responsibilities in urban districts and has also worked in specialised wings of Haryana Police.

The reshuffle comes at a time when Gurugram Police is facing increasing pressure over cybercrime, traffic congestion, law-and-order management, a rising urban population and security arrangements linked to rapid urbanisation and corporate expansion in the millennium city.

The reshuffle is being seen as part of the state government’s broader administrative exercise aimed at reorganising senior police leadership across major districts and specialised units in Haryana.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Leena Dhankhar

Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.

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