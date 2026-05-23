Chandigarh, Chief Commissioner of the Haryana Right to Service Commission, T C Gupta, here on Friday released the annual report for 2025-26.

Haryana Right to Service Commission releases annual report 2025-26

He said the commission is continuously working on the principle of "transparent, accountable and time-bound service" to ensure that government services are made simple, accessible and available to citizens within the prescribed time limit.

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On the occasion, the Auto Appeal System WhatsApp Chatbot and AAS mobile application were also launched to facilitate citizens.

Secretary of the Haryana Right to Service Commission, Sarita Malik, Under Secretary-cum-Registrar, Sube Khan, and other officials were also present on the occasion.

He said that through the WhatsApp Chatbot and mobile application, citizens will now find it easier to file appeals, track their status and obtain information related to government services.

Under the concept of "Services at Your Fingertips, Anytime, Anywhere," this initiative will provide citizens with quick assistance through digital platforms.

The platform will provide fast, simple and hassle-free services through WhatsApp, enabling citizens to access information and initiate the appeal process directly from their mobile phones. Citizens can use the chatbot anytime by sending a message on WhatsApp number 6239466937.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the report, in the past over a year, the state government has issued warning and advisories to six IAS officers, on the recommendation of the commission for allegedly failing to resolve citizens' appeals pertaining to various civic services like solid waste removal from streets and issuing birth certificates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the report, in the past over a year, the state government has issued warning and advisories to six IAS officers, on the recommendation of the commission for allegedly failing to resolve citizens' appeals pertaining to various civic services like solid waste removal from streets and issuing birth certificates. {{/usCountry}}

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Gupta said that the primary objective of the Haryana Right to Service Act, 2014 is to ensure that notified services are delivered to citizens and entrepreneurs within a fixed timeframe so that they do not have to face uncertain waiting periods, repeated follow-ups or unnecessary visits to government offices.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.