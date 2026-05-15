Chandigarh, The Haryana Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of increasing incidents of suicides, unnatural deaths, violence, mental health issues, overcrowding and inadequate psychological support systems in state prisons, as reflected in the NCRB's "Prison Statistics India-2024" report.

Haryana rights panel registers suo motu case over unnatural deaths, suicides, violence in state prisons

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Flagging the issues as grave concerns to human rights, the commission has registered a suo motu case in the matter.

In a detailed order passed May 13, the bench comprising Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra, Judicial Member Kuldip Jain, and Member Deep Bhatia, sought explanations and reports from state authorities.

The commission observed that inmates cannot be deprived of their rights to live with dignity, health, protection and mental care guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, merely because they are incarcerated.

According to a news report, based on the findings reflected in the National Crime Records Bureau report, which was placed before the Commission, Haryana recorded fifteen unnatural inmate deaths during 2024, and all such deaths were attributed to suicide.

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{{^usCountry}} The report further said Haryana was the only state to record firearm-related violent clashes inside prison premises. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report further said Haryana was the only state to record firearm-related violent clashes inside prison premises. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Serious concerns regarding mental stress, depression, withdrawal-related issues, violence, overcrowding and lack of adequate counselling facilities in prisons were also highlighted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Serious concerns regarding mental stress, depression, withdrawal-related issues, violence, overcrowding and lack of adequate counselling facilities in prisons were also highlighted. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In its order, the HHRC observed that custodial institutions are under constitutional obligation to protect inmates from self-harm, mental trauma, violence, depression and social isolation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In its order, the HHRC observed that custodial institutions are under constitutional obligation to protect inmates from self-harm, mental trauma, violence, depression and social isolation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It emphasised that incidents of custodial suicides can substantially be prevented through timely psychological intervention, regular counselling, psychiatric supervision, emotional rehabilitation, grievance redressal mechanisms, family support systems and de-addiction treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It emphasised that incidents of custodial suicides can substantially be prevented through timely psychological intervention, regular counselling, psychiatric supervision, emotional rehabilitation, grievance redressal mechanisms, family support systems and de-addiction treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The commission specifically referred to rules 299 and 300 of the Haryana Prison Rules, 2022, which contain safeguards relating to suicide prevention and monitoring of inmates with suicidal tendencies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The commission specifically referred to rules 299 and 300 of the Haryana Prison Rules, 2022, which contain safeguards relating to suicide prevention and monitoring of inmates with suicidal tendencies. {{/usCountry}}

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Rule 299 mandates strict precautions to ensure that articles such as knives and other tools used in workshops, barber shops, tailoring sections, kitchens and canteens, which are capable of being used for suicide or violence, are not left accessible within prison premises and further requires secure handling of tools and poisonous substances.

Rule 300 provides that prisoners exhibiting suicidal tendencies must be kept under careful watch, should not be left alone, and must be provided counselling for psychological support and emotional rehabilitation.

The commission also recalled that during previous inspections conducted in various Haryana jails, particularly District Jail Kurukshetra, female inmates had disclosed that psychologists and social counsellors visited the jail premises only once a month.

At that stage, the commission had stressed the need for weekly visits by psychologists and psychiatrists. Necessary directions had also been issued to the Kurukshetra civil surgeon and the prison administration to strengthen counselling mechanism and to involve psychology students in inmate interaction and emotional rehabilitation programmes.

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The bench observed that the latest NCRB statistics indicate that stronger, structured and sustained intervention is still required in prison mental healthcare and emotional rehabilitation.

It further noted that the incidents reflected in the report prima facie indicate possible violations of internationally recognised human rights principles, including the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners , which mandate humane treatment, mental health protection and adequate healthcare facilities for prisoners.

Accordingly, the bench sought detailed reports from the authorities on state-level policy measures adopted for prevention of custodial suicides, prison violence and mental health crisis in prisons, the steps undertaken by the state government for implementation and monitoring of provisions of Haryana Prison Rules relating to inmate welfare and mental healthcare, proposed policy reforms and coordination mechanisms for strengthening prison administration, and protection of prisoners' human rights.

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A detailed report has also been sought on jail-wise availability of psychiatrists, psychologists, counsellors, medical officers and mental health professionals, and the frequency of visits conducted by psychiatrists, psychologists, counsellors and medical officers in each jail.

The commission also directed authorities to apprise it on the mechanisms adopted for identification, treatment, counselling and monitoring of inmates suffering from depression, trauma, stress, withdrawal symptoms, mental illness or suicidal tendencies.

Jail-wise details on unnatural deaths, suicides, attempted suicides, violence, inmate clashes and firearm-related incidents during the last three years, present occupancy as compared to sanctioned capacity, and steps undertaken to address overcrowding, have also been sought.

Assistant Registrar, HHRC, Dr Puneet Arora said the commission has directed the additional chief secretary, Haryana home and jails department; additional chief secretary, health and family welfare; Haryana director general health services; and Haryana director general of prisons, to submit their reports at least one week prior to the next date of hearing.

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The matter has been listed for further hearing on August 13, 2026.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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