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Haryana Roadways to hold auction of bus stand shops on April 28

Haryana's Transport Department will auction bus stand commercial spaces in Gurugram, Sohna, and Pataudi on April 28, after delays and rising rents.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 04:06 am IST
By Sampurna Panigrahi
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Department of State Transport, Haryana, will hold the auction for commercial spaces inside bus stands in Gurugram, Sohna, and Pataudi on April 28, nearly a year after first announced, to provide shops for restaurants, tea stalls and other businesses, on a lease basis, an official said on Wednesday.

The auction will take place on the premises of Sector 12 bus stand in Gurugram, a transport department senior official, Vimal Sharma, told HT.

The auction will take place on the premises of Sector 12 bus stand in Gurugram, a transport department senior official, Vimal Sharma, told HT.

The move follows a series of complaints by interested businesspersons about the delay in the auction and the increased rental pressure.

HT spoke to a few shopkeepers at the Sector-12 bus stand in Gurugram. “We have been waiting for the auction for over a year now; the authorities just keep pushing the dates. It puts additional strain on us as the rent keeps increasing year after year,” said a shoe seller who did not wish to be named. “I rented the shop at 8,000 per month seven years ago; now I pay 21,000 for the same shop,” he said.

 
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