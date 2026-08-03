The Haryana government is planning to digitally link road-related complaints registered on the Mhari Sadak app with corresponding road construction and maintenance contracts to reduce redressal time and improve interdepartmental coordination, officials said on Sunday.

Haryana to link Mhari Sadak app with road contracts for faster complaint fixes

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The Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) and the Public Works Department (PWD) are working to integrate the Mhari Sadak App with the Haryana Engineering Works (HEW) portal for real-time road condition tracking and to avoid duplication of complaints. Officials said nearly 50 road-owning agencies are coordinating to integrate road works data, enabling the platform to retrieve live tender details, executing agency, project cost, completion status and defects liability period to automatically route complaints to the responsible executor.

The Mhari Sadak app allows residents to file geo-tagged complaints on potholes, damaged roads and waterlogging, while the HEW portal is used to award road construction and maintenance contracts. At present, complaints are routed to the road-owning agency, which ensures repairs within timelines specified in tender contracts.

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{{^usCountry}} “Application programming integration will directly sanction complaints through a common road/tender ID and geographic information system (GIS) coordinates by digitally identifying the agency or contractors, instead of the current workflow of assigning complaints to the concerned officer,” a senior HARSAC official said, requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Application programming integration will directly sanction complaints through a common road/tender ID and geographic information system (GIS) coordinates by digitally identifying the agency or contractors, instead of the current workflow of assigning complaints to the concerned officer,” a senior HARSAC official said, requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

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The official added that work progress and action-taken reports would be available on the app, while artificial intelligence-backed upgrades would enable pothole image recognition, duplicate complaint detection, prioritisation and satellite imagery-based verification.

A PWD official said technical teams were assessing platform compatibility and contractors would periodically upload project status. Officials expect the upgraded app to be launched later this year or early next year, depending on compliance by road-owning agencies. The app was launched in October 2025.