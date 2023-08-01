Haryana violence: Schools may reopen in Gurugram, firms offer WFH

Educational institutions in the Sohna subdivision of Gurugram will remain closed on Wednesday amid communal unrest in the area due to Monday’s clashes in Nuh, the district administration said on Tuesday.

Flames and smoke rise from shops and other temporary structures set ablaze by miscreants in a fresh case of communal violence after Monday's attack on a VHP procession in adjoining Nuh district, in Gurugram on Tuesday. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, schools in Gurugram are likely to reopen, as no closure order was issued for them.

“In order to avoid any untoward incident and ensure the safety of the students, it is deemed necessary to close all Government and private educational institutions in the Sohna Sub-division of District Gurugram on 2nd August, 2023, in view of the prevailing circumstance,” stated the order issued by Gurugram district magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav.

Meanwhile, a number of corporate and information-technology firms asked employees to work from home on Tuesday amid the unrest. Private banks also wrapped up their daily business early on Tuesday and asked the employees to return home.

Clashes broke out in Haryana’s Nuh on Monday afternoon allegedly after a procession led by Hindu groups passing through the district was attacked. The attack left at least two home guards dead and dozens injured, including policemen. The violence began spreading to other parts of Haryana by Monday evening, with violence reported from Palwal, Faridabad and Gurugram too. All government and private educational institutes, including schools, colleges and coaching centres were subsequently ordered to remain shut on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, a number of schools in Gurugram will be conducting classes in online mode. Kunal Bhadoo, director of Kunskapsskolan Schools, said that classes will take place in online mode due to the uneasy atmosphere. “We have two schools. One is in the Sohna sub-division while the other is in DLF phase 1. We will be holding online classes in both tomorrow since parents are anxious due to prevailing circumstances and the overall atmosphere. Moreover, our students and staff come from different parts of the city. Parents had also approached up regarding this and we took the decision in best interest,” said Bhadoo.

Rajesh Lal, a senior executive of a private firm with its office on MG Road, said that his manager gave the option to everyone to work from one on Monday night soon after news of the clashes spread.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Only a few colleagues had come to the office. Probably for the next couple of days, this work from home pattern will continue,” he said.

A British multinational firm in Sector-44 also asked all its employees to return home by 4pm on Tuesday. “Our manager knew about the situation after which we all were sent home,” said one of its employees, who didn’t wish to be named.

Hari Singh, a deputy manager of a private bank in Badshahpur, said that his bank was immediately closed soon after violence broke out in the area. “For sometime, we remained inside the branch after closing it but later all left for home,” he said.

Ashok Kumar, chief manager of Canara bank who is also the lead district manager of all banks in Gurugram, said that several private banks wrapped up their cash business early on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“By 3pm, cash handling work was closed and after it, employees at the branches were asked to go home on Tuesday,” he said.

“However, it was not the scenario for public sector branches. Working hours were followed,” he said.

But branches of all the banks in Sohna remained closed on Tuesday. “Banks in that area will consult local police officials and administration to reopen looking at the situation,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sadia Akhtar Sadia Akhtar is a reporter at Hindustan Times where she covers education, heritage, and a range of feature stories. She also writes about refugee communities and tracks stories at the intersection of gender and social justice. Before joining HT's Delhi team, she reported from Gurugram and Mewat where she tracked politics, education, and heritage....view detail