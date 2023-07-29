Waterlogging in key stretches after heavy rain lashes Ggm

Gurugram: Traffic congestion and waterlogging were reported in different areas across Gurugram, including National Highway (NH-48) after the city witnessed heavy rainfall on Friday evening.

Gurugram, India-July 28, 2023 : Vehicle drive through a waterlogged stretch after heavy monsoon rains at sector-45 road near Greenwood city, in Gurugram, India, on Friday, 28 July 2023: (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

All major traffic points such as Narsinghpur Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Vatika Chowk, Iffco Chowk, Kherki Daula, Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Peripheral Road, Udyog Vihar, Sohna Road, Subhash Chowk and Sector 38 were affected along with internal roads, said officials.

Officials said that city police and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials were present in key areas to manage the traffic congestion and pump out water. Officials said additional pumps have been sent on the spots and teams have been directed to ensure no underpasses are waterlogged.

Suresh Singh Panghal, assistant commissioner of police (traffic), said they started receiving calls from 5.30pm regarding waterlogging and traffic congestion. “We sent the concerned teams to the spots and coordinated with civic agencies to pump out water from the affected spots. Our teams are managing the traffic situation,” he said.

A senior GMDA official said, “Our teams are responding to complaints received from residents. team members will be on the ground until the stretches are cleared”.

Meanwhile, residents alleged that despite the pre-monsoon drain cleaning work, the city was still witnessing severe waterlogging on many stretches of the NH-48 as well as internal roads, leading to traffic congestion.

