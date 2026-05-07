Ahead of the Lok Adalat scheduled on Saturday, the District Legal Services Authority and Traffic Police have set up a help desk at the court premises in Gurugram to assist commuters with pending challans, officials said.

Help desk set up in Gurugram ahead of Lok Adalat for pending challans

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According to officials privy to the matter, motorists’ queries related to challans and pending dues will be addressed by staff stationed at the mediation centre near Gate II.

Nisha (single name), secretary of the district legal services authority in Gurugram, said the help desk would help residents resolve issues related to challan pendency. “Other than checking the status of their pending dues at the Parivahan e-Challan portal (echallan.parivahan.gov.in), residents can reach out to the staff at the help desk along with a copy of their identity card, driving licence, and vehicle-related documents,” she said.

Officials said the help desk would remain operational till May 9, ahead of the Lok Adalat, where pending challan dues can be paid manually. “The support staff at the help desk will create a case/roll number (R.O. No.), which will allow residents to proceed to the relevant court and submit their application timely to dispose of pending challans without further delays,” Nisha added.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said challan records up to September 2023 are available at the help desk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said challan records up to September 2023 are available at the help desk. {{/usCountry}}

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