Highly decomposed body of woman found in Manesar, probe on: Police

Gurugram: Police recovered the body of an unidentified woman from a hill near Manesar village on Tuesday night. The body was at least four to five days old and was discovered in a highly decomposed state, officials said on Wednesday. The woman, estimated to be around 30 years of age, is suspected to have been killed by slitting her throat.

A lawyer living in the village was alerted to a foul smell emanating from the area. He climbed up the hill on Tuesday evening and informed police after spotting the body. According to investigators, the woman was wearing a saree, blouse, two silver anklets, and a plastic bangle at the time of her death. Several spells of rain washed away all blood stains from her clothes and the spot.

The victim’s face was hardly recognisable due the advanced state of decomposition, police said. The police said that due to the decomposed state of the body, her face was hardly recognizable. An FIR against unidentified suspects has been registered under section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Manesar police station.

Mutilated body found on railway tracks

Rail police recovered the mutilated body of an unidentified man from railway tracks near Basai Dhankot railway station on Wednesday. According to police, the body was highly mutilated and parts had to be collected and sent for autopsy after packing them in plastic bags.

Parts of an unidentified skeleton were also recovered from a rain water drainage system in Sector 39 on June 16.

Unidentified bodies and forensics

Officials said that 20 to 25 unidentified bodies reach the mortuary every month from across Gurugram. According to Dr Deepak Mathur, forensic expert, Gurugram Civil Hospital, 12 to 15 bodies remain unidentified while families of the rest are traced by police within a day or fortnight.

“Sometimes, it takes up to six months in ascertaining identity. Majority of bodies which remain unidentified are those belonging to the lower strata of the society. They are either beggars, daily wagers, drug or liquor addicts, or those dying from extreme heat or cold,” he said.

Mathur further said that hardly one or two unidentified bodies come in related to murder cases. “Identity of bodies in murder cases are ascertained by police within few days. A number of unidentified bodies are of those mutilated after being run over by trains,” he said.

Subhash Boken, public relation officer of Gurugram police, said unidentified bodies are preserved at the mortuary for 72 hours according to law for identification. “After that, if no one turns up, they are cremated on government expenses,” he said.

He said soon after any unidentified body is recovered, its photo is circulated across all police stations within the district and then across neighbouring places too.