Hindu outfits protest outside DC office in Gurugram, demand release of Monu Manesar

A day before cow vigilante Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar is scheduled to be produced before Pataudi court, various Hindu outfits protested outside the office of the deputy commissioner of Gurugram on Friday and demanded his release as well as that of other jailed cow vigilantes. Various Hindu outfits protested outside the office of the deputy commissioner of Gurugram on Friday, demanding the release of Monu Manesar and other jailed cow vigilantes (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

A police team will be deployed outside the court premises to ensure law and order situation on Saturday, said police.

On behalf of the Hindu organisations, a memorandum—addressed to the Prime Minister, President and home minister—was handed over to the deputy commissioner of Gurugram, said the vigilantes. District officials said that they have received the memorandum and will forward it to the officials concerned.

The protesters raised slogans and also demanded action against Congress leader and Ferozepur Jhirka MLA Mamman Khan. The legislator was arrested on September 14 for his alleged role in inciting the July 31 communal violence that broke out in Gurugram and Nuh districts. He was released from jail on October 3, after securing bail in all four cases connected to the violence.

The agitators demanded an investigation into the Nuh violence by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or National Investigation Agency (NIA), and said that if the demands are not met then the Hindu community will launch a massive movement and several other protests across the state.

Bittu Bajrangi, who was also arrested in connection with the Nuh violence and has been released on bail, also joined the groups at the mini secretariat on Friday.

Police said the members reached the secretariat unannounced. It was a peaceful protest and they left within a few minutes, they added.

Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, a member of a Bajrang Dal, said that many members of the Hindu outfits reached the mini secretariat on Friday afternoon, and protested with placards and banners. “We are demanding the release of four cow protectors Monu Rana, Rainku Saini, Gogi and Yadav. Six people were killed and the suspects had held women and children hostage for hours during the Nuh violence,” he said.

Yadav was picked up by Haryana Police on September 12 in connection with an incendiary social media post on August 26. He was handed over to the Rajasthan Police after it obtained a transit remand from a court in Nuh, in connection with the February 16 abduction and killing of two Muslim men in Haryana’s Bhiwani district.

The Gurugram Police on September 25 failed to bring to Haryana on a production warrant as prison authorities in Rajasthan, where he is currently lodged, postponed his appearance before the court, citing security concerns.

On September 22, Yadav was shifted from the central jail at Sewar to the Ajmer high-security jail due to security reasons.

Yadav is also a named suspect in an attempt-to-murder case registered at the Pataudi police station on February 7, and the Gurugram Police had sought his production warrant to bring him to the city for interrogation.

