Home delivery of oxygen cylinders to cost 180 to 350

The district administration on Wednesday fixed the charges for different types of oxygen cylinders that will be delivered to Covid-19 patients in home isolation. Officials said that only nominal charges will be taken for these cylinders to ensure that there is no financial burden on patients in isolation.

As per the directions of the district administration, the rate of a small B-type cylinder has been fixed at ₹80, while the rate of the bigger D-type cylinder has been fixed at ₹250, with a standard delivery charge of ₹100 per cylinder.

Yash Garg, the deputy commissioner of Gurugram, said that with the fixing of rates, the home delivery system has been fine-tuned to ensure people don’t have to stand in long queues at filling plants to get a refill. “Our teams will ensure that patients in home isolation get cylinders timely and at a nominal cost,” said Garg.

A spokesperson for the district administration said that the charges were fixed by a three-member committee headed by Rajnarayan Kaushik, an IAS officer. “If a person wants a small cylinder, they will have to pay ₹180, while for the large cylinder, payment would be ₹350,” the spokesperson said.

The district administration and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) are working in tandem to ensure that patients in home isolation are given oxygen cylinders at their residence. For this purpose, the residents have to register on a dedicated portal (oxygenhry.in) and apply with documents, after which oxygen is made available.

Meanwhile, to curb the spread of infection in rural areas, the Haryana government on Wednesday also decided to set up 50 isolation centres with adequate healthcare equipment.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the village isolation centres should have well-equipped beds and beddings, triple-layered masks, hand sanitisers with bottle dispensers, steamers, catering for the patients from the community or on a hire basis, and regular cleanliness and sanitation drives of premises and toilets.

