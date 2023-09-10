Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Gurugram News / Home guard hurt after speeding two-wheeler hits him near Iffco Chowk

Home guard hurt after speeding two-wheeler hits him near Iffco Chowk

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 10, 2023 11:12 PM IST

Police said the injured, identified as Yogesh Kumar (30), had sustained severe injuries in the head.

A Haryana police home guard was critically injured after being hit by a speeding scooter near Iffco Chowk while he was deployed with a police team for traffic diversion duty for G20 summit, police said on Sunday, adding that the scooter rider, Pushpender (goes by single name), was also injured in the accident.

The accident took place at about 7.35pm on Friday. (Representative Image)

The accident took place at about 7.35pm on Friday.

Police said the injured, identified as Yogesh Kumar (30), had sustained severe injuries in the head.

Inspector Haresh Kumar, station house officer of Sector-18 police station, said that he was still unconscious and was admitted in the ICU of a private hospital in Sushant Lok-I. “He tried to cross the diversion checkpoint speedily and hit Kumar who was involved in guiding the traffic with hand held lights. The rider was also rushed to hospital. He will be arrested soon,” SHO said.

An FIR was registered against Pushpender under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code at Gurugram’s Sector-18 police station on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
haryana police iffco chowk home guard
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP