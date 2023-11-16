House robbed in Gurugram’s New Colony of 20 lakh

Unidentified suspects were booked for stealing valuables worth ₹20 lakh from a locked house in Gurugram’s New Colony, police officers aware of the matter said on Thursday.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said they were trying to determine the suspects’ identities. (Representational image)

The house belongs to 60-year-old Nand Lal and his wife, Asha Devi, 57. A few weeks before Diwali, they left the house and moved to their son’s house in Sector 14, said investigators.

On Monday, when Devi returned to the house for errands, she found the locks broken and all the eight CCTV cameras smashed. The suspects also took away the digital video and backups, leaving no recording of the incident, said investigators.

Devi immediately alerted her husband, who informed the police control room about the incident.

The couple’s son, Amit Chauhan, said the suspects entered the house through the terrace. “They broke the almirahs and lockers to steal ₹2.65 lakh cash, gold jewellery weighing at least 300 grams, silverware and ornaments weighing 3kgs,” said Chauhan.

He said his parents had shifted to his residence on October 19 due to a rise in criminal activities in the neighbourhood

“Three of our neighbours had spotted suspects on our terrace a few days before Diwali, but they don’t want to speak to the police out of fear,” he added.

Based on Lal’s complaint, a first information report was registered against unidentified suspects at Gurugram City police station on Wednesday under sections 380 (theft from dwelling house) and 457 (lurking house-trespass) of Indian Penal Code.

