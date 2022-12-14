H-Rera fines developer 2.5 crore for selling plots in unregistered project

The Gurugram bench of the Haryana real estate regulatory authority (H-Rera) on Wednesday said it has imposed a penalty of ₹2.5 crore on Brahma City Private Limited, a real estate promoter, for violating provisions of the real estate (regulation and development) Act of 2016.

H-Rera observed that the developer sold the plots without registration of project in violation of Section 3 of the Act 2016, for which penal proceedings were begun by the authority. It also observed that the promoter made the conveyance deeds of the plots in the unregistered areas of the project on different dates.

While examining the documents during a hearing on November 21, the authority observed that the promoter sold as many as 219 plots without getting the project registered with H-Rera, a serious offence of the Act, 2016.

“For violating the provisions of Rera, the authority has decided to impose a penalty of ₹2.50 crore on the promoter for not applying for registration of its ongoing project within time allowed and allowing sale of plots in violation of the provisions,” said the H-Rera order of December 9.

A statement released by the authority on Wednesday said the order includes a warning to the promoter not to violate the provisions of the Act, directing the promoter to deposit the penalty within one month of the issuing of notice.

“In case the promoter fails to deposit the penalty as imposed by the authority, it will be recovered as arrears of land revenue and further proceedings will be initiated against the promoter under Section 63 of the Rera Act, 2016,” said the order.