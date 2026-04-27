...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Hry CM tours Gurugram, checks NH-48, drain works, sets monthly reviews

CM halted convoy to inspect cleanliness and greenery, reviewed Leg-2 drain, ordered desilting, plugging illegal discharge points and regular water sampling.

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 04:30 am IST
By Abhishek Behl
Advertisement

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday visited multiple locations across Gurugram to assess civic measures and review ongoing projects, directing officials to address gaps and ensure timely completion of works.

Accompanied by ministers and officials, the CM assessed field feedback, ordered continuous cleaning ops and strengthening of drain embankments. (@NayabSainiBJP/X)

Saini, who was in the city to attend party and labour-related functions, began his day with inspections along National Highway 48 and later reviewed the Leg-2 storm water drain running from Chakkarpur to the Najafgarh drain along Sheetla Mata Road. He told officials that he was receiving feedback from residents regarding development works and stressed that there should be no deficiency in public services.

According to a district administration spokesperson, the chief minister halted his convoy along the service lane of NH-48 while heading to Guru Kamal near Signature Tower to inspect cleanliness, greenery maintenance and overall civic conditions. He issued on-the-spot directions to officials to address gaps and ensure prompt improvement.

“The chief minister inspected the stretches along the highway and directed officials to complete civic works at the earliest. The CM also told officials that he will conduct monthly visits to the city and review the ongoing works,” a spokesperson said.

Saini was accompanied by Haryana industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh, Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma, Pataudi MLA Bimla Chaudhary, deputy commissioner Uttam Singh, MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, police commissioner Vikas Arora and other senior officials.

 
gurugram
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Gurugram / Hry CM tours Gurugram, checks NH-48, drain works, sets monthly reviews
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.