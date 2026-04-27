Hry CM tours Gurugram, checks NH-48, drain works, sets monthly reviews

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday visited multiple locations across Gurugram to assess civic measures and review ongoing projects, directing officials to address gaps and ensure timely completion of works.

Accompanied by ministers and officials, the CM assessed field feedback, ordered continuous cleaning ops and strengthening of drain embankments. (@NayabSainiBJP/X)

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Saini, who was in the city to attend party and labour-related functions, began his day with inspections along National Highway 48 and later reviewed the Leg-2 storm water drain running from Chakkarpur to the Najafgarh drain along Sheetla Mata Road. He told officials that he was receiving feedback from residents regarding development works and stressed that there should be no deficiency in public services.

According to a district administration spokesperson, the chief minister halted his convoy along the service lane of NH-48 while heading to Guru Kamal near Signature Tower to inspect cleanliness, greenery maintenance and overall civic conditions. He issued on-the-spot directions to officials to address gaps and ensure prompt improvement.

“The chief minister inspected the stretches along the highway and directed officials to complete civic works at the earliest. The CM also told officials that he will conduct monthly visits to the city and review the ongoing works,” a spokesperson said.

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{{^usCountry}} Emphasising citizen-centric governance, Saini said regular feedback from residents was being obtained, and such field visits would continue to ensure effective implementation. He also directed officials to focus on roadside greenery and proper upkeep of parks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Emphasising citizen-centric governance, Saini said regular feedback from residents was being obtained, and such field visits would continue to ensure effective implementation. He also directed officials to focus on roadside greenery and proper upkeep of parks. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Later, Saini inspected the Leg-2 stormwater drain near Ashok Vihar–Bhimgarh Kheri and reviewed measures related to cleaning and management. He directed officials to ensure continuous cleaning operations, regular water sampling, strengthening of both sides of the drain and maintaining cleanliness in surrounding areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, Saini inspected the Leg-2 stormwater drain near Ashok Vihar–Bhimgarh Kheri and reviewed measures related to cleaning and management. He directed officials to ensure continuous cleaning operations, regular water sampling, strengthening of both sides of the drain and maintaining cleanliness in surrounding areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A senior GMDA official said a tender has been floated to desilt the drain from Signature Tower crossing to Bhimgarh Kheri and to plug illegal discharge points. “The Leg two drain is also being concretised to ensure smooth flow of storm water into the Najafgarh drain,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior GMDA official said a tender has been floated to desilt the drain from Signature Tower crossing to Bhimgarh Kheri and to plug illegal discharge points. “The Leg two drain is also being concretised to ensure smooth flow of storm water into the Najafgarh drain,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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Saini was accompanied by Haryana industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh, Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma, Pataudi MLA Bimla Chaudhary, deputy commissioner Uttam Singh, MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, police commissioner Vikas Arora and other senior officials.

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