Hry FDA dept conducts inspection at Ggm restaurant after worm found in food

The Haryana Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) on Tuesday inspected the Paul’s restaurant at One Horizon Centre in Sector 43, days after a customer claimed he found a worm in a sandwich at the outlet.

FDA’s food safety team visited the restaurant and inspected its hygiene and cleanliness standards, officials said.

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FDA’s food safety team visited the restaurant and inspected its hygiene and cleanliness standards, officials said. Food samples were collected and sent to a laboratory for testing. The report is awaited, following which further action will be decided, officials added.

Food safety officer Sandeep Kumar told HT that the owners were also sent a notice before the inspection.

“We checked the kitchen of the restaurant and collected samples from it which have been sent for lab testing. Further action will be taken based on our findings,” said Kumar.

The inspection came after a Gurugram resident Sulabh Mathur found a white-coloured worm crawling inside a partially eaten sandwich. Mathur posted a video showing the sandwich in social media, and said he had visited the restaurant with friends for breakfast around 11am on August 21 and had eaten nearly half the sandwich before noticing the worm.

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{{^usCountry}} The incident triggered concerns over food safety practices at the upscale outlet, with the video drawing widespread reactions online. Mathur said the restaurant subsequently contacted him and apologised, describing the incident as unfortunate. The restaurant administration also said they were conducting an internal investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident triggered concerns over food safety practices at the upscale outlet, with the video drawing widespread reactions online. Mathur said the restaurant subsequently contacted him and apologised, describing the incident as unfortunate. The restaurant administration also said they were conducting an internal investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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In a public statement on Monday, Paul’s India said the incident at its One Horizon outlet did not reflect the standards it strives to uphold and maintained that the company follows stringent food safety, hygiene and compliance standards.