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Hry govt amends housing policy, car-parking made mandatory

Haryana mandates one car-parking space per flat in affordable housing, fixing costs at 10% of apartment price, due to buyer complaints on parking shortages.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 03:34 am IST
By Abhishek Behl
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The Haryana government has amended its 2013 affordable housing policy, making it mandatory for developers to provide one car-parking space for each flat in all housing projects.

Earlier, providing parking in such projects was left to the discretion of builders.

The government has fixed the parking cost at 10 per cent of the apartment rate. Earlier, providing parking in such projects was left to the discretion of builders.

Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) officials said the change was prompted by multiple complaints from home buyers facing parking shortage in high-density residential condominiums.

According to the amendment signed by additional chief secretary, DTCP, Anurag Agarwal on April 6, each dwelling unit must be allotted one Equivalent Car Space (ECS).

“Available parking space, if any, can be earmarked as free-visitor-car-parking space or two-wheeler parking space. The parking slots shall be clearly marked during building plan sanctions,” it read. 

For projects that have already received a license and approved building plans, the builder must get consent of at least two-third of allottees to implement the rule. However, projects that have already obtained an Occupation Certificate (OC) are exempt, the policy said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

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