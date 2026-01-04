Hry women commission takes cognizance of F’bad gang-rape

The Haryana state commission for women has taken cognizance of the incident when a 25-year-old woman was gang-raped in Faridabad early Tuesday. (Getty Images)

Commission chairman Renu Bhatia spoke to the Faridabad police commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta for a detailed report on the incident and action taken till now by police.

Bhatia said that she has also spoken to the victim’s family. “We will provide all necessary assistance to her,” she added.

Furthermore, the woman’s elder sister has alleged that the crime took place inside an ambulance of a private hospital and not in a Eeco van, as it was claimed earlier. Senior police officials refused to share further information on this claim.

Meanwhile, the Faridabad police claimed to have identified the spot along the Faridabad-Gurugram Road where the crime took place. The two men offered lift to the woman on Metro Chowk where she was waiting for a conveyance, took her to a secluded place off the road near Sainik Colony, and parked the vehicle there before raping her one by one.

“One stood outside the van and kept an eye on the surroundings while the other raped the woman inside the van. The incident took place between 12.30am and 2am,” Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said.

They later took her back to the city and threw her out of the moving van near Raja Chowk in Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Nagar between 3am and 4am, Yadav said.

The two were detained on Tuesday and formally arrested on Wednesday and later sent to judicial custody.

“We will take them on police-remand for detailed interrogation by next week. During this period, we will conduct the identification processof the suspects by the victim,” the PRO said.

Police said they will move court for the accused’s remand after the victim is medically fit.

Meanwhile, Dr Amit Yadav, who is treating the victim, said her condition is currently stable. They are yet to carry out surgery of her fractured and dislocated right shoulder, which will be conducted after the woman’s consent. “A surgery of her face was carried out on Saturday to fix the deep wounds sustained above and below her right eye,” he added.