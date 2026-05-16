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HSPCB penalises 14 construction sites in Gurugram over dust pollution

Haryana's pollution board fined 14 construction sites in Gurugram for failing to monitor dust control. Heavy penalties for violations enforced.

Published on: May 16, 2026 05:42 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Gurugram: The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) imposed environment compensation fines on 14 construction sites and projects on Friday for failing to install and operate web cameras to monitor dust mitigation norms, officials said.

The action comes after the board issued notices to over 58 sites in Gurugram and 217 sites in Manesar last week. (HT)

The action comes after the board issued notices to over 58 sites in Gurugram and 217 sites in Manesar last week.

According to officials, the fined construction sites are above 500 square meters in size.

“The sites and projects have been directed to ensure their monitoring links on the portal are functional. Strict action will continue against violators to ensure effective implementation of environmental safeguards and improvement of air and water quality,” said Akansha Tanwar, regional officer of HSPCB in Gurugram’s north region.

Construction sites of sizes up to 20,000 square meters are required to pay 20,000 for each violation and projects above 20,000 square meters are mandated to pay 40,000 for every count of camera blackouts, a senior board official said.

The board also conducted a drive against single-use plastic (SUP) in Shivaji Park and Jail Land Complex on Thursday and recovered 169 kg of banned plastic materials from distributors. An illegally operating dyeing unit without the board’s permission was also sealed.

 
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