HSVP demarcates land for Gurugram Metro project, to hand over plots soon

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has demarcated the carriageway and roadside land from Millennium City Centre station to Sector 9 station in Basai to identify plots required for the first phase of the Gurugram Metro rail project. Gurugram

Officials said the 60-metre stretch has been marked to determine available land for construction. “The HSVP team has put on the markings on the roadsides along the main carriageway on the metro line. As the work on the metro construction will start soon, the work on demarcating the land along the roads has been carried out,” said a senior HSVP official.

The land transfer to Gurugram Metro Rail Ltd (GMRL) is crucial, as the metro corporation has awarded the first phase of civil construction work to a joint venture of Dilip Buildcon and Ranjit Buildcon. “The contractor has been asked to mobilise the site at the earliest so that work starts soon,” said a senior GMRL official, adding that groundwork is expected to begin next month.

Meanwhile, HSVP has also been asked to make land available in Sector 10A for setting up a casting yard. “We are working with the municipal authority to remove construction waste lying on land located in the Sector 10A market. We have been asked to provide the land at the auto market for setting up a casting yard by November. Efforts will be made to ensure the construction waste is removed at the earliest by using it on some other works,” said the HSVP official.

On the issue of land for the metro depot, HSVP officials said they have identified around 28 hectares of litigation-free land for transfer to GMRL. However, around five acres remain under litigation. “The authority is vigorously pursuing the legal cases in the court, and it is expected that these will also get resolved. This land will also be transferred to the corporation soon,” the official added.

According to officials, GMRL has sought around 5,000 square metres of land at 13 metro stations between Millennium City Centre and Sector 9 for entry and exit structures. It has also requested about 35 hectares of litigation-free land in Sector 33 for construction of the metro depot.