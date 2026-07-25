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HSVP hand overs land for construction of Sec 40 water boosting stn

Gurugram:The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikran (HSVP) on Friday said it has issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) tomunicipal authoritiesfor construction of a water boosting station in Sector 40, addressing a long-pending demand of residents facing regular water shortages, especially during summers

Published on: Jul 25, 2026, 08:08:30 IST
By Abhishek Behl
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Gurugram:The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikran (HSVP) on Friday said it has issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) tomunicipal authoritiesfor construction of a water boosting station in Sector 40, addressing a long-pending demand of residents facing regular water shortages, especially during summers.

HSVP officials said two residential quarters have been demolished for the land and around 1,500 sq metre land will be transferred to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).
HSVP officials said two residential quarters have been demolished for the land and around 1,500 sq metre land will be transferred to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

HSVP officials said two residential quarters have been demolished for the land and around 1,500 sq metre land will be transferred to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG). The project includes underground water storage tanks and a pumping station with 2.72 MLD capacity.

However, residents demanded that the entire one acre of land earmarked for the boosting station be transferred to the MCG.

Residential sectors from Sector 1 to 57 were developed by HSVP. Their maintenance, including water supply, roads, drains and sewage network, were transferred to the MCGfrom 2016.

Rampal Arya, junior engineer, HSVP said the authority issued an NOC on July 16. “Two residential quarters have been demolished to clear the land. The MCG can now take over the land and start construction of the water boosting station,” he said.

Yadav said they raised the issue before the district grievance committee last year, following which the chief minister directed that land should be provided for construction of the boosting station.

Pawan Saini, MCG councillor of the area, said he would meet senior HSVP officials, including the administrator, to seek transfer of the entire land. “The land cleared so far is not sufficient to construct the boosting station,” he said.

Sandeep Dundwal, executive engineer, MCG, said the land has been offered by the HSVP for construction of boosting station. “Plan for the boosting station will be formulated after assessing the population,” he added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

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