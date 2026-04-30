HSVP razes 100 shanties at Sector 10 auto market for Metro yard

An enforcement team of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Wednesday demolished around 100 illegal shanties during an anti-encroachment drive at the auto market in Sector-10, where land has been earmarked for a proposed Metro casting yard, officials said.

Drive targets land earmarked for casting yard; officials warn of action on re-encroachment, remove shops, nurseries and stalls in multiple sectors. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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The action was carried out on a 25-acre parcel designated for the Auto Market, which is to be used for setting up a casting yard for Phase-2 of the Old Gurugram Metro line from Sector-9 to DLF Cyber City. Officials said occupants were warned that legal cases would be registered if they attempted to re-encroach on the government land.

HSVP officials from estate office one said the shanties had been erected both inside and outside the Auto Market premises. “Public announcements were made by the authority asking the occupants to vacate the land two days back but there was no response. Today an enforcement team from the authority carried out the demolition drive with the support of Gurugram police,” said a senior HSVP official.

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{{^usCountry}} The demolition team was led by subdivisional engineer Ajmer Singh. Officials said the drive was undertaken as the land must be handed over to Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) at the earliest for construction of the casting yard. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The demolition team was led by subdivisional engineer Ajmer Singh. Officials said the drive was undertaken as the land must be handed over to Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) at the earliest for construction of the casting yard. {{/usCountry}}

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Demolition backed by police freed key parcel for Phase-2 line; separate operations target park land misuse and unauthorised commercial units, officials said. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

{{^usCountry}} In a parallel operation, estate office two of HSVP removed encroachments in Sector 47, including illegal nurseries, car repair shops, shanties and tea stalls operating on land designated for schools and parking. In Sector 51, a shop built on park land was demolished, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a parallel operation, estate office two of HSVP removed encroachments in Sector 47, including illegal nurseries, car repair shops, shanties and tea stalls operating on land designated for schools and parking. In Sector 51, a shop built on park land was demolished, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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Rampal Kundu, junior engineer, HSVP, said the action was taken as per directions of the administrator and estate officer two and would continue. “An illegal RMC plant was sealed in Sector 46,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhishek Behl ...Read More Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city. Read Less

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