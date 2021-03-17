HSVP razes illegal hutments, constructions to reclaim 2.5 acres

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Wednesday carried out a demolition drive in Sector 9 to reclaim two large plots spread across 2.5 acres near a government college and cleared all encroachments.

Officials said that over 350 tenements, around 30 permanent rooms and a service station, all of which were constructed illegally, were cleared from a one-acre plot meant for a primary school.

HSVP officials said that an enforcement team reached the site around 11am and started the drive by deploying two earthmover machines, under the protection of a large contingent of police personnel. “There were around 300 illegal hutments and a rent was being collected from them by anti-social elements forcibly. All these, including 30 permanent structures and a service station, were demolished,” said Sandeep Lot, junior engineer, HSVP.

HSVP officials said that the occupants of the hutments and those in the rooms were allowed to take their belongings but they were asked to clear the area as the land belonged to the authority. Officials said they will construct a boundary wall around the plot, which is worth several crores.

Another 1.5-acre plot owned by the authority that is designated for a group housing society, on the opposite side of the government college, was also cleared of encroachments, said officials. “A large number of nomadic families, selling ironware and other items, had established huts on this plot and they strongly resisted the demolition drive. It was only after an intervention by police officials that we were able to remove the illegal structures,” said Lot.

Illegal extensions, pertaining to small sheds, extended walls and other violations, carried out by residents of a nearby colony were also removed by the authority. The enforcement team also issued a warning to the violators and said that if violations were repeated, they would face criminal action.