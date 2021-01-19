HSVP to resolve road issues in sectors 81 to 95 on priority

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has decided to resolve all land-related issues in sectors 81 to 95 in order to make roads operational soon.

Officials will visit the multiple points where roads are blocked or lying incomplete on Wednesday. They said that pending payments would be made and legal issues discussed with landowners to make out-of-court settlements.

Senior HSVP officials held a meeting with the stakeholders, land acquisition officials, and the Town and Country Planning officials on Tuesday to discuss the matter in detail.

As per the details shared by HSVP officials, issues need to be resolved for at least eight roads — obstructions on the stretch connecting Rampura Road on NH-48 with the Gurugram-Pataudi Road, a stretch in front of Park View Ananda, a land dispute at Sati Chowk, dividing roads of sectors 81/86, sectors 94/95, sectors 82/82A, sectors 90/93, sectors 81A/82A and sectors 86/90.

HSVP officials said that due to obstacles on these roads, the residents in these sectors are facing problems in commuting as they have to traverse longer distances or risk using incomplete roads.

“We have been getting a lot of complaints due to incomplete roads in these sectors. As such, all efforts are being made to ensure the infrastructure is completed. A detailed discussion was held today and we are going to reach out to the owners to resolve legal issues,” said Jitender Yadav, HSVP administrator, Gurugram.

He said that incomplete roads in developing sectors would be completed on a priority so that residents of these areas don’t face further problems. A site visit will be conducted on Wednesday morning to check the status and discuss the matter with owners, said Yadav.

HSVP officials said that they have also identified all obstacles at these points and the authority will carry out demolitions in the coming weeks.

“There are some small structures that can be removed but, on some roads, the buildings are larger as there is a school, a temple and other such structures. Resolving these will take time, but these will also be shifted eventually,” said Sandeep Lot, junior engineer, HSVP, adding that the problem faced by residents of Vipul Lavanya in Sector 81 would also be resolved.