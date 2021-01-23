HSVP to take action against illegal constructions beyond four floors

Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran(HSVP) has decided to take action against property owners who have made additions above the fourth floor of their buildings. As per HSVP rules, permission can only be granted for stilt plus four floors. In addition, the houses where the third floor has been has been constructed without the stilt will also face actions as these have been constructed in violation of Haryana Building Code 2017, said HSVP officials.

A direction by issued by HSVP states that as per the Haryana Building Code 2017, buildings constructed on HSVP plots are allowed only stilt and four storeys. Where, the stilts are not constructed, plots are only allowed ground floor and two storeys. Officials said that it has been observed that many plot owners are making unauthorised constructions on the roof of the second floor in case of plots without stilts and on the roof of third floor in case of structures with stilts.

Vivek Kalia, estate officer, HSVP, Gurugram, said that these constructions are illegal and action would be taken against such plot owners. “Residents can also lodge complaint if they witness such violations and can also approach the police in this regard,” said Kalia, who said action would be taken on all such complaints on priority.

HSVP officials said that the government had allowed construction of stilts and four storeys to allow residents build more housing space and also prevent illegal constructions. “The entire purpose of allowing the fourth floor will fail if illegal constructions are carried out,” said a HSVP official.

The department also said that encroachments made alongside roads and on HSVP land would also be removed on priority. It is to be noted that civic agencies like DTCP, GMDA, MCG and others have already embarked upon a drive to clear encroachments on green belts under their jurisdiction.