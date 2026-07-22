HVPNL clears land transfer for Gurugram Metro depot in Sec 33

The Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) has approved the transfer of around 400 square metres of land in Sector 33 to Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) for the construction of the Gurugram metro depot, officials said on Tuesday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The land forms part of a 220kV power substation and will be transferred on the condition that the electrical equipment located on it is shifted at GMRL’s expense, a senior HVPNL official said, requesting anonymity.

“The proposal to transfer the land has been approved, as it will help in the construction of a metro depot, which is a critical infrastructure project of the city. The electrical equipment will be transferred to adjacent land, and it won’t affect the operations of the substation,” he said.

The development comes amid ongoing work on the metro depot project. GMRL had floated a tender worth approximately ₹409 crore for the construction of the metro depot on June 16. While the tender was originally scheduled to be opened on July 22, the deadline has now been extended to August 5.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The metro depot is proposed to be constructed over approximately 50 acres in Sector 33. To facilitate the project, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has demolished 61 shops in the marble market and relocated the market to an alternative site. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The metro depot is proposed to be constructed over approximately 50 acres in Sector 33. To facilitate the project, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has demolished 61 shops in the marble market and relocated the market to an alternative site. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Meanwhile, HVPNL officials said the proposed shifting of the Sector 10 power substation, a major hurdle in the construction of the metro corridor between Umang Bhardwaj Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk, is likely to be completed by the end of the year. “We have already constructed a substation in Sector 37, where 16 feeders from the sector 10 substation can be transferred, but 19 more feeders at this substation can be transferred to another substation which is under construction,” the official said. He added that construction of the required infrastructure has begun, and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has assured that the work will be completed in December.