Faridabad police on Monday arrested Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Dharmender Singh, for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹1.10 crore in lieu of granting permission for the construction of a commercial building in Sonipat last year, when he was posted as a municipal commissioner there, said police.

IAS officer arrested for taking bribe

Sube Singh, spokesperson of Faridabad police, confirmed the arrest and said they are questioning the suspect.

A case has been registered under various sections, including 420 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Corruption Act against the officer, police said.

The suspect will be produced before a court on Tuesday. A probe into the case is underway, police added.