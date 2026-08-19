IFFCO-SPR corridor, Sector 68-69 link get Haryana govt approval

The Haryana government’s high-powered works purchase committee (HPWPC) has approved two GMDA infrastructure projects worth ₹68.69 crore, including the reconstruction and upgradation of a 7.1-km corridor from IFFCO Chowk to Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and construction of a missing link between Sectors 68 and 69.

The works purchase committee approved the projects at a meeting chaired by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT Archive)

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The projects were approved at a meeting chaired by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh late Monday evening, GMDA officials said.

PC Meena, chief executive officer, GMDA, said the IFFCO Chowk-SPR corridor would cover sector-dividing roads between Sectors 28/29, 43/44, 52/52A and 56/57. About 7.1 km of the main carriageway will be overlaid with bituminous material, while footpaths and cycle tracks will be developed on both sides.

The ₹41.86-crore project will also include stormwater drainage, upgraded junctions, grills and other safety interventions. It is targeted for completion within one year. A senior GMDA official said an underpass is also being built near Z Chowk opposite the Millennium City Centre metro station, while removal of electricity pylons will begin soon.

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{{^usCountry}} The second project, costing ₹26.83 crore, will connect SPR and Sohna Road and improve access to Sectors 68, 69, 70, 70A, 75 and 76. It includes 900 metres of new main carriageway, overlaying 1,100 metres of existing carriageway and nearly 2 km of new two-lane service road, besides footpaths, cycle tracks and horticulture works. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The second project, costing ₹26.83 crore, will connect SPR and Sohna Road and improve access to Sectors 68, 69, 70, 70A, 75 and 76. It includes 900 metres of new main carriageway, overlaying 1,100 metres of existing carriageway and nearly 2 km of new two-lane service road, besides footpaths, cycle tracks and horticulture works. {{/usCountry}}

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“The missing-link development would provide an additional route for commuters and improve accessibility to the rapidly developing residential and commercial sectors in the area,” Meena said.