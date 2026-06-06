Ghaziabad, The Ghaziabad district administration has sealed an illegal madrasa in Indirapuram's Kanawani colony as part of its ongoing drive against unrecognised religious and educational institutions, officials said on Saturday.

Illegal madrasa in Kanawani colony sealed: Ghaziabad administration

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According to an order issued by District Minority Welfare Officer Kailash Chandra Tiwari, the madrasa was neither registered with the minority welfare department nor did it possess a valid registration certificate.

The inspection team the Waqf department, municipal authorities and the revenue department also found that the institution lacked no-objection certificates from the fire and electrical safety departments.

Officials said they found the sanitation arrangements at the premises unsatisfactory.

They said the madrasa was also allegedly operating a hostel in violation of prescribed norms, with inadequate basic facilities for the residing children, raising concerns about their safety and welfare.

The main building of the madrasa has been sealed, and the management has one week to submit relevant documents and present its case to the authorities, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} The said strict legal action would follow if a satisfactory response is not received within the stipulated period. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The said strict legal action would follow if a satisfactory response is not received within the stipulated period. {{/usCountry}}

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Deputy Commissioner of Police Dhaval Jaiswal said the madrasa was operating without the required permissions and safety clearances.

He said police were examining the matter and would register an FIR if the investigation's findings warranted it.

Police said some children staying at the madrasa have been sent home, while others have been shifted to safe locations.

The crackdown on illegal constructions and unrecognised institutions in Ghaziabad has intensified following the killing of 17-year-old Surya Chauhan allegedly by his friend Asad, who was killed in a police encounter.

Surya, a resident of Navneet Vihar in Khoda, was stabbed following an altercation on May 28. He later succumbed to his injuries at a Noida hospital.

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Earlier this week, two madrasas were sealed in the Khoda area, while another allegedly illegal madrasa in the Masuri area was demolished on June 3 as part of the ongoing enforcement drive.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.