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Illegal medical store busted in Gurugram, narcotics seized in raid

FDA recovers cough syrups, tramadol, MTP kits; accused linked to supply network, FIR filed under NDPS Act, probe underway.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 10:03 am IST
By Abhishek Bhatia
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The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Gurugram on Monday raided an unlicensed medical store in Jharsa village (Sector 37) and recovered narcotic and restricted medicines, including 240 codeine cough syrups, 80 medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits and 2,250 tramadol tablets, officials said.

Illegal medical store busted in Gurugram, narcotics seized in raid

Acting on a tip-off, a team inspected a medical store around 10.30am and found the drugs stored illegally inside the shop. Amandeep Chauhan, drug control officer of FDA Haryana’s Gurugram wing, said the department had received a complaint about illegal stocking and supply of narcotics in Jharsa and nearby areas. “Upon visiting the shop, we found that the seller neither had a licence nor had any permission to stock these drugs,” he said.

The accused, a resident of Madan Puri or nearby Sector 7 and believed to be aged 35–40 years, was handed over to the police’s anti-narcotics cell along with the seized supplies. Mukesh Kumar, drug control officer, said the accused claimed he had been supplying these drugs and MTP kits for the past 10–12 days. “Investigations are underway to ascertain the source of his large supplies,” he said.

 
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