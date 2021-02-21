Industries in authorised colonies complain about lack of civic infrastructure

For over 5,000 industries located in unauthorised colonies in different parts of the city, the lack of infrastructure and basic civic amenities, such as roads, water supply and sewage, is posing a major challenge.

Industries located in Daulatabad, Khandsa, Kadipur, Behrampur, Basai and other industrial areas are also waiting to be regularised — a promise that was made two years ago but remains unfulfilled till date. The recent slowdown caused by Covid-19 pandemic has further hit the industry hard, and despite initiatives by the government to promote local industries, small-time manufacturers are facing a tough time, said city-based industry owners.

Lack of civic amenities

A visit to these industrial areas by HT reveal the squalid conditions in which these industries are operating — roads are non-existent; industries are dependant on private tankers for water supply, and there is no functional sanitation system in place. The industrial associations allege that reason for the mushrooming of such unauthorised industrial areas is that government agencies have given little thought to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Local unit owners say that most of them do not have the capacity to buy large plots developed by Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and Haryana Sahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). As such, most of them have settled for plots ranging between 100 to 200 square yard plots in unauthorised areas. There are presently approximately 4,000 to 5,000 such units operating in the Gurugram district alone.

Industrial associations also say that small and medium enterprises based in these areas provide employment to at least 75,000 to 80,000 workers and supply ancillary parts to auto companies, which are, in turn, original equipment suppliers to auto giants, such as Hero, Honda and Maruti, among others. “These industrial areas have been in existence for at least two decades but there is no proper water supply, roads, sewage and other basic amenities. In Daulatabad industrial area, there are 1,500 units employing thousands of workers. We pay crores in taxes, but in terms of facilities, we are deprived,” said major (retd) KC Sandal, a unit owner.

Lack of authorisation

Industrialists located in these areas also complain that with the tag of being located in illegal colonies, it is difficult for them to raise loans. Banks and other financial institutions are also averse to dealing with them. “ Despite supplying parts and services to original equipment manufacturers and feeding engineering goods exporters, we are treated as fringe industries. It is difficult to avail bank loans and other government promotion schemes” said Sanjiv Bansal, a unit owner in Basai, who also alleged that while the government is concerned about large industries, MSMEs are often neglected.

The unit owners also say that despite paying millions in taxes, the government and politicians ars not bothered about small units because they don’t have captive voting power. “A survey was started few years back to regularise these industrial areas but it remains stuck till date,” said Bansal.

Demands by industries

In order to provide industries in these unauthorised areas basic infrastructure, the Gurugram Industrial Association (GIA) has now approached the state government to consider these units on the lines of Deendayal Upadhyay scheme for plotted areas. “It has been learnt that Haryana government has recently launched a web portal for unauthorised residential colonies to provide them with basic infrastructure. Such a scheme should also be implemented for unauthorised industrial areas so that they too can get basic infrastructure,” said JN Mangla, president, GIA, adding that they have written a letter to Haryana CM in this matter on Thursday.

The GIA also demanded that government should forego charges, as external and internal development charges and change of land use and other fees, in order to give a boost to MSMEs in these areas.

Deepak Maini, general secretary, Federation of Indian Industry, Gurugram Chapter, said that all units located in these areas pay property tax and also have valid GST numbers. “These units also generate lot of revenue and it’s the duty of the government to provide basic amenities and create an enabling environment,” said Maini.

Sudhir Singla, MLA, Gurugram, when asked about the matter, said that he has already submitted the demands raised by these industrial associations to the chief minister for pre-budget consultation. “I will pursue this matter with the government as the industrial units are demanding only basic amenities. They generate jobs and pay taxes and must be supported,” he said.

Rakesh Daultabad, MLA Badshahpur, in whose area some of these areas fall, said that he was aware about the issues being faced by industry in these areas. “I will work with local agencies and government to ensure that basic amenities are created,” he said.

Amit Arya, media advisor to chief minister said that genuine demands of the industrial units would be considered and problems being faced by them with regards to basic infrastructure will be resolved. “The issues raised by industry associations with regards to basic amenities will be resolved soon,” said Arya.