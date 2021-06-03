Islampur to get underpass worth 6 cr by August-end

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is developing a high-speed corridor in Gurugram’s Islampur village. The locals had been demanding the same for a long time to prevent accidents on the Sohna road.

The NHAI officials said that the underpass will be over 30-metre-long, and open on the service lanes on both sides of the Sohna road. It will facilitate the movement of pedestrians and cyclists. However, motor vehicles will not be allowed there.

Demanding an underpass in Islampur, the locals had approached the district administration, and Union minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh to get the facility approved as soon as possible.

Singh said that this ₹6 crore underpass will ensure safe movement of people. “I had taken up this matter with Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari, who gave consent to this project a few months ago. The work on this project has started, and hopefully it will be completed by the end of August,” Singh said, adding that several Gurugram villages were divided as expressways had bifurcated the two parts, and several accidents happened as people tried to cross the high-speed road.

“We need to avoid such situations, and this underpass will help in a safe movement of the people,” Singh added.

NHAI consultant Bharat Bhushan Jindal said that the Islampur underpass will help the villagers to cross the Sohna road with ease. “The underpass will have adequate height and width, to facilitate easy movement of the commuters. Lighting and other fixtures will be installed, and this will meet the long pending demand of the villagers.”

Subash Thakran, an Islampur resident, said that villagers live on both sides of the high-speed road, and this underpass was much needed.