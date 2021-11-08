Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Job reservation for locals to hit industry, investment in Haryana: Business bodies
gurugram news

Job reservation for locals to hit industry, investment in Haryana: Business bodies

The state government on Saturday notified the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020. The Act envisages 75% employment reservation for local youth in the private sector with an upper limit of gross monthly salary upto ₹30,000
Industrial associations based in Manesar and Udyog Vihar said that rather than the imposition of this reservation, there was a need to prepare a roadmap to upskill the local youth so that trained manpower was available to the industry locally. (Representative image)
Updated on Nov 08, 2021 12:02 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

A day after the Haryana government notified a law to implement 75% job reservations for locals in the private sector, industrial associations in the city said that they would again approach the government and ask it to reconsider this decision as it could severely impact their functioning.

The state government on Saturday notified the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, which will be applicable from January 15, 2022. The Act envisages 75% employment reservation for local youth in the private sector with an upper limit of gross monthly salary upto 30,000.

Industrial associations based in Manesar and Udyog Vihar said that rather than the imposition of this reservation, there was a need to prepare a roadmap to upskill the local youth so that trained manpower was available to the industry locally.

Manmohan Gaind, vice-president, Manesar Industries Welfare Association, said that industry leaders were apprehensive that this decision will lead to ‘inspector raj’ as too much discretionary power would be handed over to lower-level functionaries and that could lead to harassment. “We are going to hold detailed discussions with the government and bureaucrats to make this policy industry-friendly. Bringing in 75% locals when trained talent is not available is not possible. If the need arises, we could approach the court for relief,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Industry owners also said that due to this policy, many industrialists have already started scouting sites in Noida and adjoining Rajasthan as it is not possible to conform to such arbitrary rules. “There is a need to train local youth and make them industry-ready before implementing such a policy,” said another unit owner, requesting anonymity.

Pawan Yadav, president, IMT Manesar Industrial Association, said the youth of Haryana are strong and self-respecting and do not want employment with the help of reservation crutches. “The decision to implement this reservation can have negative consequences as large industries don’t prefer to set up base in areas where such kind of policies are in operation,” he said.

The IMT Industrial Association said they have also approached the high court earlier. “This law is going to hit the industry and new units will not come to Haryana. There is a need to create a trained industrial force before implementing such laws,” said Manoj Tyagi, general secretary, IMT Industrial Association.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP