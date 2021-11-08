Job reservation for locals to hit industry, investment in Haryana: Business bodies

A day after the Haryana government notified a law to implement 75% job reservations for locals in the private sector, industrial associations in the city said that they would again approach the government and ask it to reconsider this decision as it could severely impact their functioning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state government on Saturday notified the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, which will be applicable from January 15, 2022. The Act envisages 75% employment reservation for local youth in the private sector with an upper limit of gross monthly salary upto ₹30,000.

Industrial associations based in Manesar and Udyog Vihar said that rather than the imposition of this reservation, there was a need to prepare a roadmap to upskill the local youth so that trained manpower was available to the industry locally.

Manmohan Gaind, vice-president, Manesar Industries Welfare Association, said that industry leaders were apprehensive that this decision will lead to ‘inspector raj’ as too much discretionary power would be handed over to lower-level functionaries and that could lead to harassment. “We are going to hold detailed discussions with the government and bureaucrats to make this policy industry-friendly. Bringing in 75% locals when trained talent is not available is not possible. If the need arises, we could approach the court for relief,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Industry owners also said that due to this policy, many industrialists have already started scouting sites in Noida and adjoining Rajasthan as it is not possible to conform to such arbitrary rules. “There is a need to train local youth and make them industry-ready before implementing such a policy,” said another unit owner, requesting anonymity.

Pawan Yadav, president, IMT Manesar Industrial Association, said the youth of Haryana are strong and self-respecting and do not want employment with the help of reservation crutches. “The decision to implement this reservation can have negative consequences as large industries don’t prefer to set up base in areas where such kind of policies are in operation,” he said.

The IMT Industrial Association said they have also approached the high court earlier. “This law is going to hit the industry and new units will not come to Haryana. There is a need to create a trained industrial force before implementing such laws,” said Manoj Tyagi, general secretary, IMT Industrial Association.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}