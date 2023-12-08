July 31 violence: Nuh police file charge sheet against 3 accused

The Nuh police have filed a charge sheet against three people in connection with the murder of two home guards during the July 31 communal violence in the district, officers aware of the matter said.

Gurugram, India-August 02, 2023: Workers remove the debris and stone from the road after the communal violence in Nuh on Monday near Bus stand, in Gurugram, India, on Wednesday, 02 August 2023.(Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Officers said the charge sheet, that runs into more than 160 pages, was filed on November 24 in the court of chief judicial magistrate, Nuh, against Sohil Khan, 21, a resident of Dhekli village, and Osama, 30, and Shaukeen, 25, residents of Firozpur Namak. Police have claimed that the communal violence was “motivated” by the February 16 abduction and killing two Muslim men in Haryana’s Bhiwani district, allegedly by cow vigilante Monu Manesar.

In the charge sheet, police said that according to the statement of inspector Ajay Kumar, on July 31, home guards Neeraj and Gursevak had reached Anaj Mandi near the Nuh cyber crime police station when a huge crowd surrounded them with weapons. The mob pelted stones and opened fire at the group, which hit the police team and shattered the windows of their vehicle. The vehicle overturned, and the mob then set it on fire. The crowd dispersed only after the police opened fire in the air

Injured police personnel were subsequently sent to hospital, where the home guards were declared dead.

During the investigation, accused Sohil Khan was arrested on August 26 and two mobile phones were recovered from his possession. When call detail records and locations of the phones were checked, the location of Sohil was found in Nuh on July 31.

“Sohil had posted an audio asking members of a WhatsApp group to be ‘prepared’ for the yatra… Later they gathered near cyber police station where they broke the gate of police station by using a bus. They also thrashed the cops and even snatched their mobile and cash from them,” the charge sheet states.

According to the charge sheet, accused Shaukeen in his disclosure statement said Junaid and Nasir’s murder was the reason for the enmity between local residents and the Bajrang Dal, who had organised a Hindu religious procession, which was subsequently attacked by mobs, resulting in the communal violence.

Third accused Osama also repeated the same statement in his confession, as per the charge sheet, said police.

